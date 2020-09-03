OPPO plans to launch Diwali limited edition smartphone

The Hyderabad R&D Centre is OPPO’s largest overseas R&D location contributing to many new functions.

New Delhi: After launching OPPO F17 series that has several industry-first features created by the Hyderabad R&D team, the smartphone brand OPPO is planning to launch a Diwali limited edition smartphone in the country.

The device will be crafted specifically for the desi consumers and will have a localised user interface (UI), Tasleem Arif, Vice President and R&D Head, OPPO India, told IANS on Thursday.

“Festivals are an important part of Indian culture and we have always sought to celebrate the joyous occasions with our consumers,” Arif said. Last year, we announced unique offers for our users across our product portfolio and we are “committed to bringing in a similar experience for our users this year as well”.

OPPO’s latest offering F17 Pro comes packed with innovative features. The OPPO R&D team at Hyderabad has worked around camera features to introduce beauty solutions and imaging effects, specifically designed and tuned for the Indian skin tone, using the algorithms of the AI Beautification 2.0.

“We have worked closely with IIT Hyderabad and other premier institutes to make these localised camera solutions, which address the requirements of the Indian customers particularly,” Arif said.

With AI Beautification 2.0, OPPO introduced customised beautification features that are tailored to the users preference in the county.

“For example, for females the algorithm will keep Indian bindi, while delivering a more natural skin tone with fuller and more pronounced eye features. For males, the algorithm can also dial up the face with fuller beards, deeper eyebrows, and richer pronounced eye features,” he explained.

In addition, F17 Pro’s size is based on a 20:9 ratios that is tailor-made and based on consumer research so that Indian users can get a firm grip on their phone.

“Our team at the Hyderabad R&D centre has also ensured that the OPPO F17 Pro comes with the ability to capture slow-motion videosat 240fps even in a 720p mode,” Arif informed. It uses Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) paired with optimized and Proprietary Software Algorithms to provide a premium video recording experience.

The Hyderabad R&D Centre is OPPO’s largest overseas R&D location contributing to many new functions. Earlier this year, the company made history by successfully conducting the first ever 5G WhatsAPP video call at its Hyderabad centre.