OPPO Reno 4 Pro with quad-camera setup launched in India

New Delhi: Smartphone maker OPPO on Friday launched a latest smartphone in the Reno series named Reno 4 Pro with quad-camera setup at Rs 34,990 in India.

The smartphone features a 6.5-ich Super AMOLED 3D Borderless Sense Screen which comes with 90Hz display refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone will available with cashback offers along with a no-cost EMI option up to 9 months on credit/debit card EMI transactions.

Customers purchasing OPPO Reno4 Pro between August 5-7 will also get up to Rs 2,000 discount on Oppo Smartwatch, the company said in a statement.

The device has four cameras at the back.

There is a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

For selfies, there is a single 32MP front-facing camera housed inside the punch-hole on the display.

Reno4 Pro is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The smartphone houses a 4000mAh battery supporting up to 65W Flash Charging and runs ColorOS 7.2.

In addition, the company also launched its first smartwatch with a curved 1.91-inch AMOLED screen which is empowered with 3D flexible dual-curved display.

Powered with Wear OS by Google, the smartwatch will be available for purchase from August 10 for Rs 19,990 for 46mm and Rs 14,990 for the