Opportunities in banking sector

Results of the IBPS PO Mains Examination have been announced and results of IBPS Clerk Prelims Examination are expected to be announced this week. For quite a few of you, I am hoping that these results have brought in good news and congratulations are in order.

With the 2017 season of bank exams now ending, a lot of students have asked me over the last few weeks about the upcoming opportunities between now and the next major notification – that of the SBI. Probationary Officer Exam. In this article, let us look at some of the opportunities available for aspirants interested in a career in banking.

Syndicate Bank has recently notified about 500 vacancies for Probationary Officers. Unlike banks recruiting through IBPS or the SBI recruitment process, Private and PSU banks are also choosing to recruit officers through an association with Deemed to be Universities like Manipal Academy of Higher Education or NITTE.

The selection process in this case is as follows – students appear for online entrance test and personality evaluation rounds for admission in to a one-year programme in Banking and Finance. Upon successful completion of the course, they receive a Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance and are also offered appointment in the bank as Probationary Officers in Junior Management Grade or Scale – 1. The diploma program focusses on training the student on various banking responsibilities and consists of 9-month classroom program and a 3-month internship at the bank. Apart from Syndicate Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra are other banks recruiting in this fashion.

Please do note that you would be required to pay tuition fee for the diploma program and you can avail the education loans offered by the banks themselves. In some cases, students are also paid a stipend during the one-year training program and might also be offered loyalty bonuses (as in the case of Syndicate Bank).

The online test for the Syndicate Bank recruitment consists of an Objective Test of 200 questions spread across Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and General Awareness as well as a Descriptive Test consisting of two writing tasks. Student is allowed a composite time of 2 hours for the objective test and 30 minutes for the descriptive test. The level of difficulty of the test is comparable to IBPS and SBI PO Exams.

Any graduate from a recognized university with more than 60% in graduation and between 20 and 28 years of age can apply for the online entrance test. Last date for registration is 17-Jan.

Given the huge competition for the IBPS and SBI PO examinations, you could also consider the above option for getting in to a career in banking industry.

Other upcoming opportunities include the recent notification by Export Credit Guarantee Corporation for Probationary Officers. Scheduled for second half for February 2018, the test consists of 200 questions spread across Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language. The test also consists of a descriptive component consisting of Essay and Precise Writing tasks. Last date for registration is 15-Jan, 2018.

Please note that you need to between 20 and 30 years of age and should have completed your graduation with 60% or more from a recognized university to be eligible to apply for the test.

Chartered Accountants with at least two years of experience in statutory/internal/concurrent audit of banks can also consider the recent SBI Notification for Deputy Mangers in Specialist Cadre. The Online test is scheduled for 25-Feb and last date for registration is 28-Jan, 2018. The online test consists of 120 questions to be answered in 90 minutes covering areas such as Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and English as well as a Professional Knowledge test comprising 50 questions to be answered in 45 minutes. Candidates are selected for Group Discussions and Interviews basis their performance in the Professional Knowledge Test and the first part of the online test is only qualifying in nature.

Candidates with at least three years of experience preferably in corporate finance, treasury or investment verticals can also consider the opportunity to work with ICICI Bank as Manager Band-1 Level.

Similar to the recruitment process of Syndicate Bank, students successful in the written test and the group discussions are eligible for a one-year Post Graduate Certificate Program in Securities Markets offered by NISM (an institute established by SEBI). On successful completion of the program, the participant will be offered a job with the ICICI group and is required to work for at least 3 years.

In addition to these opportunities, notification for Probationary Officers by IPPB (India Post Payments Bank) and for Junior Assistants by SBI are still awaited.

Thus, if you are one of those who have narrowly missed an interview call in the IBPS PO Mains Exam or if you are not confident of your performance in the Clerk Prelims Exam, you just need to buckle up and fight for other opportunities. Learn from your mistakes and ensure that you make the next opportunity yours. All the best!

I would once again wish and hope that 2018 brings a lot of success to you professionally.

-P V Rama Sasank, Chief Product Officer, Conduira Online

