Opportunities in plastic engg & tech

Hyderabad: Completed under-graduation in Sciences and pondering over the next postgraduate course? Here is one not many have tried out despite its huge potential.

The postgraduate diploma in Plastics Processing and Testing can be explored for making a career in plastic engineering and technology. The course requires a three-year degree in science qualification with chemistry as one of the subjects. It is being offered by the Central Institutes of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) located across the country and through the CIPET- Centre for Skilling and Technical Support (CSTS) in Hyderabad. Age is no bar for pursuing this course which is of one and a half year duration. Candidates will be selected based on the merit secured in the CIPET Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

The CIPET-CSTS, Hyderabad is also offering post diploma in plastics mould design with CAD/CAM (PD-PMD) and candidates with three year diploma in mechanical, plastic technology, tool or production engineering, mechatronics, automobile engineering, tool and dye making, DPMT or DP or equivalent are eligible to apply.

Other diploma courses offered by the CSTS-Hyderabad include Diploma in Plastic Mould Technology and Diploma in Plastic Technology. The admission to both three year courses is on the basis of CIPE-JEE and students who qualified with mathematics, science and English are eligible to apply for the entrance test.

AVR Krishna, Director, CIPET- CSTS, Hyderabad, said students have vast opportunities in healthcare, petro-chemical and transportation industries in this field. Krishna said that CIPET is working towards plastic products that would decompose.

“There is a huge misconception in the minds of people about plastic. They have the concept that plastic should be banned but CIPET is trying its best to create awareness and educate people about the need to recycle and reuse plastic items properly, besides focusing on ways to replace conventional plastics with biodegradable polymers,” he added.

The CSTS-Hyderabad also offers short term courses. During the academic year 2018-19, 1,429 candidates were trained in various short term programmes which were sponsored by the BDL, GAIL, MCT and NBCFDC among others.

Online registration for CIPET-JEE has commenced and last date to apply is June 30. The entrance test will be conducted on July 7. For more information regarding the admission process and the institute contact on 18004251455 or 9959333414 or visit the website www.cipet.gov.in.