Opportunity to fix their shortcomings

By | Published: 12:10 am 8:13 pm

Hyderabad: The ongoing lockdown has led to the postponement of several entrances and competitive examinations including the prestigious Civil Services Examination of the Union Public Service Commission.

The Civil Services Preliminary exam was scheduled on May 31. However, it was deferred in view of the prevailing situation across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This deferment has given an opportunity for the aspirants to fix their shortcomings in the preparation and be better prepare for the exam.

Aspirants would have had a time table with May 31 as the scheduled date of conduct of prelims and they might have lost quite a few man-hours in the initial days of the lockdown.

Coaching experts advise aspirants to continue their preparation with the same time-table that they have set for themselves expecting date of the preliminary exam in the third week of June.

As syllabus for the Civil Services examination is exhaustive, experts suggest for a thorough revision of important topics and memorising them frequently would help in the actual exam.

Apart from important topics, the candidates have been advised to be well versed with the current affairs.

While reading the newspapers or the articles related to the current affairs, the candidates are suggested to make the notes out of it, so that it will come in handy while revising before the examination.

To test level of preparedness, strengths and weakness in the exam, the aspirants need to take as many as mock tests as possible.

“The aspirants can complete their syllabus by June 1 and start answering the comprehensive tests under examination conditions. They need to check the scores and make an analysis of the correct and incorrect responses and later take corrective action to ensure that scoring at least 55 percent in the model tests,” Brain Tree director Gopala Krishna shares.

While preparing for the prelims, the aspirants are suggested to focus on the topics which are common to both prelims and main examination.

“The aspirants should prepare for an optional part too at least for one hour in a day. They should also take as many as mock tests as possible or answer the old question papers. This will help them understand the pattern and at times, the old questions might repeat. Given the prevailing situation, aspirants have to mentally prepare themselves to write the exam whenever it is conducted,” Shikara Academy director Deepika Reddy says.