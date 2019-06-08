Opposition can move court on merger: KTR

By | Published: 12:47 am 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Defending the merger of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) with TRS Legislative party, TRS working president KT Rama Rao ridiculed that Congress leaders crying foul over merger was nothing short of the devil quoting scriptures.

Rama Rao said the CLP was merged with TRSLP as per the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, and the opposition parties were welcome to knock on the doors of the court to question the Speaker’s decision in this regard.

With 12 Congress MLAs who comprise two-thirds of the CLP joining TRSLP, Congress leaders have been blaming the TRS and accusing it of resorting to horse-trading. They alleged that the TRS government was attempting to silence the opposition. Reacting sharply to the allegations of the Congress, Rama Rao reminded that it was the Congress which forced and coerced MLAs elected from other parties, including the TRS, to join them in the past.

“Several times, during the separate Telangana movement, they had encouraged elected representatives from other political parties to join them in utter violation of the Constitution over several decades since Independence. They even allowed TRS MP, MLAs and MLCs to join them just before the Assembly elections against the Constitutional procedures,” he added.

The TRS working president said unlike the Congress, which poached elected representatives from other parties, the TRS reacted to a genuine request from the 12 MLAs of CLP. “They told us that they formed two-thirds of CLP faction and are willing to work with us. Hence, we accepted their request and that too duly following the Constitutional procedures. The Speaker’s bulletin itself is within the confines of the Constitution. There is nothing for us to fret or worry about,” he added.

Rama Rao said the Congress had a history of encouraging horse-trading and defections and that they should be ashamed of levelling allegations against the TRS. He said the opposition party welcomed TDP MLA A Revanth Reddy into the party and even made him TPCC working president even as he continued as TDP MLA. Similarly, TRS MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy was welcomed by AICC president Rahul Gandhi without asking the former to resign to the post, he stated.

Rama Rao lashed out at Congress leaders for alleging that the TRS government had purchased 12 MLAs and wondered if all those leaders who joined their party from various political parties were purchased by the Congress. “What if any TRS MLA offers to join the Congress now? Let the Congress leaders give it in writing stating that they will not welcome TRS MLAs,” he said. He ruled out TRS’ attempts to wipe out the opposition and said people themselves were rejecting the opposition parties in different elections repeatedly.

On the occasion, the TRS working president congratulated the newly elected Zilla Parishad chairpersons, Mandal Parishad presidents and others. He wanted them to remain humble and work towards fulfilling the promises of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao. He said the TRS had created a history of sorts by winning all 32 Zilla Parishad chairpersons’ posts and more than 85 per cent of the vice-chairperson posts. He said two major parties which won a couple of seats in the State during Lok Sabha polls and claimed to be alternative to the TRS were nowhere to be seen in the first elections (ZPTC/MPTC) after the Lok Sabha polls.

