Opposition fears municipal elections: Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 12:14 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday alleged that the opposition parties, particularly Congress, feared to face municipal elections and were trying to create hurdles for conduct of the poll by approaching courts.

Speaking at preparatory meeting for municipal elections at Mothkur town in the district, Jagadish Reddy said that earlier opposition parties had approached the courts seeking conduct of the municipal elections. But, now the situation seemed to have reversed. Fearing that the results of Legislative Assembly, sarpanch elections and zilla parishad elections would repeat in municipal elections, the opposition parties were trying to stall the elections by approaching courts on petty issues.

He reminded that TRS had won all 32 zilla parishad chairman posts in the State and created a record in the country. The people taught a befitting lesson to both Congress and BJP in by-elections to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency. Though Congress and BJP had worked with internal understanding for Huzurnagar by-elections, the people chose the TRS candidate and showed their confidence in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Instead of extending constructive suggestions to the State government, the opposition parties were working with a single agenda of mudslinging, he added.

Jagadish Reddy said people were looking for TRS leadership, which had implemented its pre-poll promises. The TRS government had succeeded in supplying 24-hour electricity to agricultural pump sets within three years after coming to power. Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema schemes had also brought significant changes in the farmers’ lives.

Thungathurthy MLA Gadari Kishore said that the TRS leaders and members should work with coordination and bring victory to TRS in municipal elections. The TRS members should explain the welfare schemes, irrigation projects and development programmes taken up by the TRS government to the people during elections campaign of municipal elections. Telangana State Oilseeds Federation Chairman Kancharla Krishna Reddy and TRS state general secretary Soma Bharath Kumar also attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .