Opposition hasn’t learnt from poll debacle: KTR

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: Opposition parties have failed to learn lessons from their electoral debacles in the State, felt TRS working president KT Rama Rao. He pointed out that instead of competing with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in terms of the State’s development and welfare activities, both the Congress and BJP were indulging in mudslinging at the TRS government.

He was addressing the TRS activists’ meeting of Jubilee Hills Assembly segment at Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy indoor stadium on Tuesday upon successful completion of the party’s membership drive.

Rama Rao said the Opposition parties were unable to digest the fact that people of Telangana State had chosen Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for second term. “As they have no other issues to criticise, the Opposition leaders are resorting to mudslinging. We need not keep silent. It is time that the party activists give a strong reply to these baseless allegations,” he said.

The TRS working president stated that the Chief Minister had implemented numerous development and welfare programmes within his five-year tenure which could not be achieved during the previous two decades ruled by other political parties in the State. He pointed out that people no more wait for water tankers in serpentine queues in Hyderabad as drinking water was being supplied on every alternate day.

Rama Rao said the law and order situation improved tremendously such that the police need not impose curfew at Ganesh pandals during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in the city. Due to conducive and safe atmosphere in the city, several international companies are opening their campuses in the city, he added. He also assured that the State government will soon take up massive double-bedroom houses for the poor in GHMC limits. “We are fulfilling all our promises to people of Hyderabad in a phased manner and will remain indebted to them for their support to the government as well as the party,” he added.

He pointed out that none of the political parties which are criticising the State government, were able to implement the latter’s development and welfare programmes in their respective States. He dared BJP which was claiming to be an alternative to TRS in the State, to replicate them in the BJP-ruled States.

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav also spoke on the occasion. Government Whip Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Jubilees Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath, GHMC deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin and others were present.

