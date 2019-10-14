Opposition inciting TSRTC workers, says Dayakar Rao

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad : A political conspiracy was on in the State and was being led by opposition parties, which are continuously trying to incite TSRTC workers to continue their strike with a goal to create instability in Telangana, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said here on Sunday.

Congress and BJP were misleading RTC employees and workers despite their own parties not merging local transport corporations in States where the two parties are in power. Dayakar Rao dared the BJP to convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce that public transport corporations in BJP-ruled States will be merged with the government before clamouring for the same in Telangana.

While Dayakar Rao castigated the opposition at a press meet here, in Karimnagar, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar also flayed opposition parties and said TSRTC trade union leaders were backed by political parties and that they were aiming to emerge as political leaders at the cost of the corporation’s workers and employees. Upset at Kamalakar’s comments, some RTC workers staged a flash protest outside the Minister’s residence and shouted slogans against him.

White paper on RTC sought

Elsewhere, the State BJP and Congress presidents Dr K Laxman and N Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the State government of being responsible for the death of a RTC driver, Srinivas Reddy, who had set himself on fire in Khammam on Saturday. Laxman also demanded that the government release a white paper on TSRTC and demanded an explanation on why the RTC did not deposit its share of PF contributions to the employees’ accounts.

Campaigning in Huzurnagar Assembly constituency for the upcoming byelection on October 21, Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the Chief Minister of “acting in an irresponsible and insensitive manner.” He also said though the RTC unions served a strike notice as per legal provisions, the government did not pay any heed and now it was accusing the unions of wrongdoing.

Even as the RTC unions continued their strike, the corporation’s management and the government continued to take steps to improve services to the people. A restoration of services to the pre-strike level is expected to be achieved over the next few days.

OU students’ plan

Meanwhile, the Osmania University Students Joint Action Committee said on Sunday that it will launch its own action plan in support of the striking RTC workers and hold different events over the next few days, including protests and a march to Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .