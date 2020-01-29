Opposition misleading people on voting rights of ex-officio members: Palla Rajeshwar

By | Published: 9:42 pm 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Farmers Coordination Committee chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy lambasted the opposition parties for trying to mislead people on the voting rights of ex-officio members in the Municipal Chairperson and Mayor elections.

He said Opposition leaders either had no proper knowledge about laws enacted by their respective governments or were attempting to save their respective party posts by blaming TRS for their failures. He advised them to heed to people’s verdict, which rejected the opposition parties repeatedly in various elections.

Speaking to media persons at Telangana Bhavan here on Wednesday, Rajeshwar Reddy said TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and BJP State president K Laxman were spreading false propaganda despite suffering an unprecedented defeat in the recently held municipal elections. He suggested that the Opposition leaders study the new Municipal Act thoroughly as it provides voting rights to ex-officio members in the election of Mayors and Chairpersons.

“Even in case of the Nereducherla municipality, Congress leaders misled the State Election Commission and made Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao, who was re-allocated to Andhra Pradesh, cast his vote in Telangana,” he said.

Suman lashes out

Government Whip Balka Suman alleged that the opposition leaders were finding fault with the long-established systems and laws of the land to justify themselves and cover up their failures. He said the Opposition blamed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) over their defeat in the Assembly elections and demanded for elections with ballot papers, but lost the fight against TRS in elections to both rural local bodies and urban local bodies.

“TRS has been consistently winning all elections — either with EVMs or ballot. Even in the Lok Sabha polls, BJP winning four seats is just a fluke. Rather than blaming us, the opposition parties must introspect and take measures to save themselves from fading into history,” he said.

TSIIC chairman Gyadari Balamallu and other leaders were also present.

