Opposition misleading public on RTC strike: Ajay Kumar

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Hyderabad: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar on Saturday sought to assure people that the government was doing everything it can to ensure a problem-free public transportation system in place on the State roads in the wake of the ongoing strike by TRSTC employees.

Addressing a press conference Transport Minister, said all the private buses belonging to schools will be taken out of their current duties so the schools can use them to transport their students to and from schools. We will phase them out in a day or two, he said.

Ajay Kumar flayed opposition parties for siding with the striking RTC employees’ unions, claimed that the government’s efforts to provide adequate road transport facilities to people was a ‘success’. The opposition parties are inciting the unions and trying to mislead people on the strike related issues, he said.

He sought to know from Congress, BJP and the Left Parties if they were not interested in people being provided with transport services. He also said that nowhere had Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, as the leader of the separate statehood movement, or the TRS party, ever said that RTC will be merged with the government.

Ajay Kumar said that as on Saturday, the government was plying 2,969 RTC owned buses, 1,588 hired buses and 798 private buses, in addition to 2,000 and odd other vehicles.

The category of other vehicles include seven-seater autos and cabs. Any owner of a vehicle that can transport people can get a daily permit online from the on the payment of Rs 100 and then be able to carry passengers, transport commissioner Sunil Sharma said.

The government was also hiring more private drivers and conductors and will ensure normal pre-strike level services in the next few days. Despite the unions attempting to disrupt travel plans of the people during Dasara holidays, the government, by implementing a contingency plan, successfully overcame the transportation challenge.

Admitting there were some “minor problems here and there,” Ajay Kumar said these were being sorted out.

He said the drivers and conductors being hired are being provided quick training to ensure smooth services.

On the questions of the striking employees being on the RTC payroll, the Minister said the government had made its policy clear on October 4 when it declared that any RTC employee not joining duty by 6 p.m. on October 5, will no longer be considered an employee of the transport corporation. He refused to be drawn into what actions the government was taking with respect to the 48,000 odd employees who have struck work, payment of September salaries to RTC workers saying that the government will take decisions on these issues.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter