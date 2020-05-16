Opposition must act to oppose AP project: Gutha Sukhender Reddy

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy urged the opposition parties to set aside their political differences and cooperate with the State government to prevent construction of the proposed irrigation project by the Andhra Pradesh government in violation of AP Reorganisation Act.

He advised the Telangana BJP leaders to prove their commitment towards the State and its people by pressurising the Centre to compel the AP government to withdraw its controversial GO 203.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Assembly premises on Saturday, Sukhender Reddy said the separate Telangana movement had its foundations on injustice meted out to the region in undivided Andhra Pradesh in terms of water and funds.

He said even after separation, the Andhra Pradesh government was making attempts to divert water from Krishna River in utter violation of AP Reorganisation Act which must be stopped under any circumstances. He urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to withdraw the GO which will turn Krishna River Basin into a desert in both the Telugu States.

“I am confident that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will not allow any injustice to the State. Only due to his untiring efforts, there has been water supply to south Telangana district following construction of projects on Krishna River,” he said.

The Council Chairman advised the Opposition parties to set aside their politics and support the State government in its efforts to stall the project in Andhra Pradesh. He pointed out that the Congress leaders who were now opposing the Pothireddypadu project and another new lift irrigation scheme proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government, did not object for the same when the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy took up the project in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He felt that the national parties should shed their double standards as per their convenience in both the Telugu States and come out with a clear view on the issue.

