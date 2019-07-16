Opposition parties stalling development in State: Karne Prabhakar

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Hyderabad: TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar said Opposition parties are joining hands and setting aside their ideologies to stall development works in the State.

He alleged that arch enemies Congress and BJP had joined hands to stop the State government from constructing new buildings for the State Legislature and Secretariat as well as irrigation projects such as Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Speaking to mediapersons at TRS Legislative Party office on Tuesday, Prabhakar ridiculed the Opposition parties’ attempts to create an unnecessary issue out of proposed buildings for State Legislature and Secretariat.

He termed it as a cheap attempt to divert the attention of people from Kaleshwaram project which was winning laurels from various parts of the world. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is being hailed for completing the massive project within three years, even as the Congress failed to complete several pending projects over four decades of its rule,” he said.

The MLC said the new buildings were necessary for both the State Legislature and Secretariat considering the condition of existing buildings which were constructed by the then Andhra Pradesh governments violating several norms that they themselves had formulated.

“The existing State Legislature premises was established on seven acres and there are no adequate rooms for the offices of whips and standing committees. The parking space is also a problem,” he said.

He added that the Secretariat buildings were built against the government-established norms and people were facing difficulty as the offices of Heads of Departments were located elswhere.

“The State government is spending Rs 32 crore towards rents of government offices being run from private buildings across the city. The government is spending Rs 200 crore and once the Secretariat complex comes into existence, these recurring expenses can be avoided,” he said.

Prabhakar rubbished the claims of the Opposition parties over expenditure and pointed out that the BJP-ruled States were spending crores of public money for erecting statues, but the Telangana government was using the same public money for people of the State. He advised the Opposition parties to stop criticising the government on unnecessary issues and work for people of the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter