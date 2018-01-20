Opposition party cadre in Athmakur join Telangana Rastra Samithi

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Suryapet: Leaders and cadre of different political parties are now coming under the umbrella of Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) by seeing the development of the State, said Minister for Power G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday. A large number of leaders from Bora thanda, Manya thanda, Aipur and Nashimpet villages of Athmakur(S) mandal joined the ruling TRS in presence of Minister Jagadish Reddy.

Welcoming the leaders into the party, the Minister said the people of Telangana have been uniting under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Before formation of the State, there was widespread apprehensions over electricity supply and agriculture in future, he said and added that such apprehensions have made people to participate in the Telangana agitation with a strong belief that they can be overcome if separate State was formed.

“It’s because of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao now farmers are getting 24 hours power supply to their agricultural pump sets in the State. People living in remote tribal hamlets are now discussing about the results of the programmes taken up by the State government,” he pointed out.

He said that Andhra leaders tried to create misconception among the people during Telangana agitation that Telangana would become more backward, if it was as a separate State.

“The Chief Minister has proved them wrong. Within three years the State stood in No.1 place in the country,” the Minister said. Referring to the statement of eminent journalist Rajdeep Sardesai that Country needs a leader like KCR, the Minister said that Mission Bhagiratha, which was one of the prestigious project of the State government, would permanently solve the drinking water problem in the State.

The works of Mission Bhagiratha were completed more than 80 percent in Suryapet district, he added. The State government has also taken up Mission Kakatiya to ensure the survival of chain tanks for another 1,000 years, he added.