Opposition, TDP, AIADMK stall Rajya Sabha over various issues

By | Published: 2:25 pm

New Delhi: Opposition parties as well as members of TDP and AIADMK on Wednesday stalled Rajya Sabha proceedings over the PNB banking fraud, special package for Andhra Pradesh and Cauvery Board issue, forcing adjournment of the morning session.

It was the third day in a row when the proceedings of the House were disrupted due to protests by these parties. Budget session of Parliament had reconvened after a month long recess on March 5.

As soon as the listed papers were laid on the table during the Zero Hour and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed concern over damage to statues in different parts of the country, MPs from the Congress, TMC, Left parties, NDA ally TDP and AIADMK among others rushed into the Well shouting slogans.

Amid sloganeering, Naidu adjourned the House till 1400 hrs saying the government has agreed and he has given permission to debate all issues, including bank fraud, Cauvery river water issue and matters concerning Andhra Pradesh. Disapproving of members protesting in the Well and raising slogans, the chairman said such acts were “bad” and “against democracy”.

While TMC members of raised slogans relating to banking fraud, the AIADMK and DMK carried placards demanding constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board for division of Cauvery water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The TDP and a Congress member demanded implementation of a special package for Andhra Pradesh to make up for the loss after a separate Telangana state was carved out. Naidu also expressed concern over damage to statues in Tamil Naidu, West Bengal and Tripura.

“Statues were vandalised. It’s mad, whoever does it,” Naidu said, as Congress and Left party members were on their feet protesting the incidents. The House also paid tributes to former Rajya Sabha member Jinendra Kumar Jain (73), who passed away earlier this month.