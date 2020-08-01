Opposition trying to create rift between communities: TRS

By | Published: 11:06 pm 12:11 am

Hyderabad: In a scathing attack, the TRS on Saturday accused the opposition parties, especially the Congress, for twisting facts to create a rift between communities and then blaming the ruling TRS.

Government Whip Balka Suman stated that while the TRS government was focusing on development and welfare of Dalits, the Opposition parties were busy tweaking facts and depicting individual issues as attack on Dalits by the TRS.

Speaking to media at Telangana Bhavan, the Government Whip said the opposition parties were seeking to brand TRS as an anti-Dalit party, despite the latter’s efforts to uplift the SCs and STs in the State. He pointed out that the SCs and STs who contested on behalf of TRS in the last Assembly and Parliament elections won with huge majority against their opponents in their respective constituencies which indicates the popularity of TRS among the underprivileged sections. He stated that the TRS government was implementing several welfare and development programmes for the SCs and STs better than any other State governments.

“Unable to digest the popularity enjoyed by TRS, the opposition parties, especially Congress, are trying to blame TRS in different individual cases involving the Dalits and the Adivasis. People of Telangana did not forget under whose rule the ghastly incidents at Chunduru and Karamchedu occurred. We have been witnessing similar incidents in the States ruled by the Congress and the BJP even today,” he said.

Government Whip and MLC MS Prabhakar said the opposition parties were trying to malign Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who has always been partial towards issues involving welfare and development of Dalits. He stated that TRS was the only party to field SCs from general seats during the Assembly elections. He pointed out that the Chief Minister had introduced reservations for the Dalits in market committees. He alleged that the highest cases of attacks on Dalits and Adivasis are being reported from the States of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana ruled by the BJP.

Achampet MLA Guvvala Balaraju said the TRS government had distributed over 15,000 acres land to Dalits, but did not acquire their lands forcefully as being propagated by the Congress. He rubbished the claims of the Congress leaders that a farmer Narsimhulu committed suicide after the TRS government acquired his land for construction of a Rythu Vedika.

“The land was acquired during the Congress regime for a sub-station. But the land has now been allotted for construction of a Rythu Vedika. Narsimhulu even attended the Bhoomi Puja ceremony of the Rythu Vedika which was held recently,” he said, adding that TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy should come out with facts rather than misleading people on the issue.

Chevella legislator Kale Yadaiah warned that the personal attacks on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao by the Congress party will not be tolerated. He alleged that unable to strengthen themselves among people due to various welfare and development programmes initiated by the Chief Minister, the Congress leaders were resorting to such petty politics.

