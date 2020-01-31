Opposition wiped out in Telangana: KTR

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday said it was not very common anywhere in the country that the opposition stands wiped out in successive elections.

“Since the formation of Telangana, TRS has been winning election after election which is a rare phenomenon in Indian political history and this is because the Chief Minister’s welfare schemes and development programmes have attracted voters, ” Rama Rao said while speaking to the newly-elected corporators and councilors at Telangana Bhavan here.

In 2014, TRS won the Assembly elections with 63 seats, and in 2018, even after the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu campaigned together, our party won 75 per cent of Assembly seats, Rama Rao recalled.

“Then we won the Panchayat, ZP and Mandal Parishad seats, and in the recent municipal elections, TRS won 112 municipalities and 10 corporations,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the Congress and BJP, he pointed out that attributing the TRS victory to money and liquor power was nothing but belittling the wisdom of the Telangana voters. “TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy says he has lost belief in all the systems. I strongly believe that he better sit at home as people have also lost belief on Congress,” Rama Rao said.

He called upon the newly elected councilors to concentrate on development without paying any heed to opposition criticism since the government will be granting Rs 3000 crore for municipalities every year. “The opposition alleged that TRS won because of EVMs in Assembly and Parliament elections. Now, the people have given us the mandate through ballot papers. So, the less you bother about them, the better,” he told the councilors.

The working president then met the elected members from Maripeda, Dornakal, Ramayampet, Medak, Choutuppal, Kamareddy, Kollapur,Narsampet, Husnabad, Nagarkurnool, Municipalities and congratulated them for their success in the Municipal elections.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .