I only opt for characters that’s relevant to a film: Darshan Kumaar

By | Published: 2:15 pm 12:23 pm

New Delhi: Actor Darshan Kumaar says that he only opts for roles that are impactful and offers some kind of relevance to a film.

Darshan made his Bollywood debut with “Tere Naam”, but rose to fame with “Mary Kom”, where he portrayed the role of Onler Kom. He was then seen in “NH10”, “Sarbjit”, “A Gentleman” and “Baaghi 2”.

Asked how he picks his roles, Darshan told IANS: “I believe that story is the real hero in a film, and I only opt for characters that are impactful and offer some kind of relevance to a film.”

Darshan says he likes to be versatile. “Hence I try not to do the kind of roles that are similar to the ones that I have already played,” he added.

The actor will next be seen playing a journalist in “PM Narendra Modi”, a film tracing the life of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Actor Vivek Oberoi will essay the role of Modi in the film, which also stars Boman Irani and Waheeda Rahman.