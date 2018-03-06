Opt for proper training

By | Mohd Abdul Latheef | Published: 11:11 pm 11:16 pm

“Rationality is man’s basic virtue, the source of all his other virtues. Man’s basic vice, the source of all his evils, is the act of unfocusing his mind, the suspension of his consciousness, which is not blindness, but the refusal to see, not ignorance, but the refusal to know. Irrationality is the rejection of man’s means of survival and, therefore, commitment to a course of blind destruction; that which is anti-mind, is anti-life.”

— Ayn Rand, The Objectivist Ethics

Despair not, as there’s hope and an innate ability to reason and logic that has kept us humans still evolving.

Since knowledge is man’s means of survival, progress and happiness, those who embrace the responsibility and employ reason to judge correctly which ideas are valid are rewarded. And, those who abdicate that responsibility suffer the consequences.

The cascading effect

The human body is a unit with everything connected to everything else. If your shoulders are rotated, your spine gets affected, followed by your head, vision, balance, hearing and neural functions. This can further impair your back and hips too, and in close proximity to the hips are the knees, the ankles and the feet.

The human body — made of innumerable complexities which medical science has yet to decipher — is bilaterally arranged, yet it performs as a single unit.

Every human joint is supported by a pair of antagonistic muscle group — one which pulls and the other which pushes. Many a time, due to disuse of the muscles, and since the muscle follows the diktat of “use it or lose it”, they will atrophy or lose their appropriate function.

Antagonistic muscle groups

If a joint suffers pain, it could be a result of the antagonistic muscle group not being on a par with that joint in terms of strength. For example, Many of the causes of knee pain are seen in the antagonistic muscular imbalances in strength and/or malalignment of the human skeletal bilateral arrangement. Therefore, the pain, impairment, or the imbalance can be corrected by strengthening the imbalanced muscle group.

Everything in nature biologically deteriorates and we are not an exception to the rule. It’s an established fact that nothing goes wrong with the structure; it’s the muscles and connective tissue that progressively degenerate. Given a chance, by virtue of proper training and consumption of unprocessed foods, they will grow well once again. Science also found evidence that any tissue has the propensity to grow when appropriate care is provided.