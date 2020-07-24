Optimus Pharma receives DCGI approval for oral antiviral Favipiravir Tablets

By | Published: 5:19 pm

Hyderabad: Optimus Pharma Pvt. Ltd. Director, P.Prashanth Reddy, today announced that the Hyderabad-based company has received approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for manufacturing the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API), Favipiravir through its subsidiary, Optrix Laboratories, and to manufacture and market its antiviral drug, Favipiravir 200 mg tablets, through Optimus Pharma for treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19.

The company has leveraged it’s in-house capability to manufacture API and it’s state-of-the art integrated research and manufacturing operations to manufacture FDF (Finished Dosage Form) for Favipiravir 200 mg Tablets, a press release said. Optimus Pharma will market this drug under the brand name, “FAVICOVID”, and will also use its specialized sales force to market and supply this antiviral drug on Pan-India basis through its subsidiary, Optimus Life Science Pvt. Ltd.

DCGI has granted manufacturing and marketing approval to Optimus Pharma for Favipiravir 200 mg tablets as part of an accelerated approval process, considering the emergency situation of the Covid-19 outbreak in India. The approval for restricted use entails responsible medication of this drug, where every Covid-19 positive patient must have been informed and signed consent form before initiation of treatment, Optimus Pharma added.

FAVICOVID is a prescription-based medication, with recommended dose being 1,800 mg twice daily on day one, followed by 800 mg twice daily up to Day 14. Optimus Pharma is producing these tablets at its USFDA and WHO-GMP approved manufacturing facility at Hyderabad and the drug will be available both through hospitals and the retail channel, Optimus added.

Favipiravir has strong clinical evidence showing encouraging results in patients with mild to moderate Covid-19. The antiviral offers broad spectrum anti-viral (RNA viruses) with clinical improvement and rapid reduction in viral load within four days of starting of treatment and provides faster symptomatic and radiological improvement.

Prashanth Reddy said “In addition to domestic supply, Optimus is already exporting the Favipiravir Tablets globally and further we are looking at supplying the FAVICOVID tablets through government bodies and well”.

