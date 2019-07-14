Options galore for Eamcet qualified candidates 

By | Published: 12:55 am 4:58 pm

Hyderabad: The candidates who qualified in the Agriculture and Medical stream of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) 2019 can explore career opportunities in agriculture, horticulture, and fishery science.

The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), which is holding a combined admission process for undergraduate degree programmes offered in various colleges of the PJTSAU, PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary and the Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticulture University, has issued notification for undergraduate programmes.

The admissions will be done to programmes including Bachelor’s in Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, BSc (Hons.) Agriculture (regular and payment seats), BSc (Hons.) Horticulture and Bachelor’s in Fishery Science.

PJTSAU registrar Dr Sudheer Kumar said candidates would be selected on the basis of ranks obtained in the TS EAMCET – 2019. The same procedure is also applicable for filling up 75 seats in BSc (Hons.) Agriculture and 20 seats in BSc. (Hons.) Horticulture under payment category, he said.

The prospectus and online application along with the fee details can be had from the university website www.pjtsau.edu.in. The last date for online submission of application form is July 27. Before applying, the candidates have been advised to check the prospectus. Mere submission of an online application and attending for counselling will not guarantee a seat allotment, the Registrar said. He stated that University administration has not granted affiliation to any private colleges in the State and PJTSAU is only the Agricultural University in the State that is offering BSc Agriculture course.

Dr Kumar advised parents and students not to rely on any middlemen/ consultants for securing admission into PJTSAU under any quota.

“All seats will be filled by the university only. The parents and candidates should regularly visit the university official website for regular updates on the admission process and further information,” he said.

The PJTSAU also issued a separate notification issued for admission under NRI/NRI sponsored quota for 25 seats in BSc (Hons.) Agriculture offered by it. The last date for online application is July 31.

