Optoma redefines home cinematic experience with P1

By | Published: 8:03 pm

As the world’s leading brand in 4K UHD projection technology and a global manufacturer of large display product, Optoma is announcing that the P1 has been officially launched in February.

Gordon Wu, Head of Optoma APAC, says, “We’re excited that the Optoma P1 has been finally issued in India. Looking forward, Optoma redefines home cinematic experience with the all-new P1; it absolutely would be an excellent choice. From beginning of 2020, we have been winning many major awards from world, this time we are also looking for reverberation in India.

Particularly the World’s Leading Gadget Magazine — T3 has given the Optoma P1 5 stars review.” The Optoma P1, launching across the world, integrates 4K ultra high definition (UHD) resolution with an ultra-short throw distance, plus a laser light source a culmination of today’s best technology advancements.

The Optoma P1 features Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control capabilities, IFTTT support for seamless smart home automation with smart IoT devices and an integrated premium NuForce soundbar with Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus pass through over optical and HDMI arc.

Combined with an easy auto geometry correction system driven by the SmartFIT app and Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) technology for hassle-free software updates, this powerhouse marries cutting-edge technology with high style to be easily integrated into any home cinema.

The Optoma P1 Smart 4K UHD laser projector is available for sale now at a price of Rs 4,99,900.