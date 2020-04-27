Optus sued after 50k Aussie’s details leaked to White Pages

By | Published: 4:35 pm 5:07 pm

Optus, Telecommunication Company in Australia, is facing a class action lawsuit over the mistaken publication of 50,000 customers’ details in phone directories.

The publication occurred against customers’ wishes and was discovered during a routine audit. Now the class action firm is taking legal action against the telecommunication giant, alleging Optus failed to protect its customers’ private information.

Maurice Blackburn Lawyers filed the complaint and said it is “the first class action against a telco seeking compensation for a breach of privacy. Face penalties including fines.”

Optus wrote to customers to tell them it had mistakenly leaked the details to White Pages and the information may have been listed online at whitepages.com.au or printed in the located printed White Pages. It attributed the data breach to a “system error.”

Meanwhile, the telco’s spokesperson said the company was working co-operatively with the Privacy Commissioner on the investigation. “We regularly review and audit our processes to ensure our customers information is managed securely, the spokesperson said.

“Too often we see reports of data mismanagement and it’s time for companies to be held accountable for this. Bad practices in data management can have real world consequences for people and to make companies understand that, we will need to start taking them to court,” Maurice Blackburn senior associate Elizabeth O’Shea said.

Unlike in Britain and the US, Australia does not have a specific law under which to sue for privacy breaches, so lawyers use other decrees to bring cases.