Oracle predicts bountiful rains in Telangana State

By | Published: 11:30 am

Hyderabad: Swarna Latha, the oracle of Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad, on Monday prophesied that there will be bountiful rains in the coming months and people in the State need not worry.

During the annual soothsaying Rangam ceremony, a ritual conducted on the concluding day of the two-day annual Bonalu festivities at the temple, the Oracle said “people have celebrated the festival in grandeur and I am content,”.

When the temple priests asked her about the inflows into the several irrigation projects constructed by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, she replied that there will be rains and good inflows into the projects.

“People need not worry. All their issues will be addressed. Ensure their happiness and I will be happy,” she said. The oracle also said she was satisfied with the arrangements made for the festivities and she would bless people with happiness and prosperity.

Large number of devotees turned up at the temple to witness Rangam. Soon after the Rangam, Goddess Mahankali will be taken out in a procession on a caparisoned elephant in the surrounding areas as a means to offer blessings to the people, who cannot make it to the temple.

