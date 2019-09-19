Oracle to have more Cloud regions than AWS by 2020: Ellison

By | Published: 10:59 am

San Francisco: Oracle Co-founder and CTO Larry Ellison has announced that his company will have more Cloud regions globally than Amazon Web Services (AWS), retail giant Amazon’s Cloud arm, within a year.

Addressing the gathering at the Oracle “OpenWorld 2019” conference here, Ellison said the Cloud major currently has 16 hyper-scale regions around the world today.

“All the Oracle regions run all the Oracle services. So in all 16 of those regions, you’ll find NetSuite. In all 16 of those regions, you’ll find Fusion applications. In all 16 of those regions, you’ll find Oracle Analytics Cloud in addition to obviously the Autonomous Database and compute and storage,” Ellison told the audience.

“When we meet next year on this, we’ll have more regions than AWS. It’s stunning a”it’s absolutely stunning. We expect to add more than 1,000 Autonomous Database customers this quarter alone, and it’s accelerating,” he announced.

The AWS Cloud spans 69 Availability Zones within 22 geographic Cloud regions around the world, with announced plans for 9 more Availability Zones and three more regions in Cape Town, Jakarta and Milan.

Microsoft Azure currently leads with 50 Cloud regions and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) has 20 regions.

Oracle Cloud has opened 12 regions in the past year and currently operates 16 regions globally.

“This expansion includes regions in new countries and dual, geographically separated regions across the globe”, the company announced.

Oracle and AWS have been at the loggerheads for quite some time and AWS has offloaded Oracle as its Cloud vendor and would soon be 100 percent reliable without the need of hosting Amazon workloads on Oracle Cloud. To help organizations across industries unlock growth and take their business to the next level, Oracle NetSuite has announced a series of new enhancements within the NetSuite solution.

The latest enhancements include new industry cloud solutions that help customers achieve the benefits of the cloud in as little as 45 days and more than 65 new and updated features for customers to core business management capabilities within NetSuite.

“Our goal is to help our customers focus on what matters and unlock new opportunities by giving them the solutions needed to be agile and adapt to changing business dynamics. The latest updates to NetSuite build on that goal and our commitment to delivering customers in all industries a roadmap for success,” said Evan Goldberg, EVP, Oracle NetSuite.

Oracle also announced a collaboration with cloud content management and file sharing service Box that will allow customers to connect their cloud and on-premises Oracle and third-party applications with Box via Oracle Integration.

“Now customers can be sure that they can access their business-critical content across all applications and help ensure it is synced with Box,” said Suhas Uliyar, vice president, Digital Assistant and Integration, Oracle.