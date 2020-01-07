Orafo Jewels Pvt Ltd opens Signature Boutique

By | Published: 7:29 pm

Orafo Jewels Pvt Ltd opened its Signature Boutique in Somajiguda on January 4. Speaking on the occasion, Kalyan Ram, director, Orafo, said, “We started a new concept of customised jewellery. Our first boutique is operational in Visakhapatnam and now we are planning to expand across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. We will be opening boutiques in Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Guntur and Tirupati soon.”

Orafo also specialises in corporate gifting with a touch of silver and gold, and also delivers a wide variety of return gifts for wedding and other occasions. The exclusive silver jewellery brand boasts of a wide range of designer jewellery.

The idea of Orafo was established to fulfil the gap of the deserving Indian women of all ages and communities to fulfil their desires of jewellery by a team of seasoned professionals in retailing and jewellery industry.

