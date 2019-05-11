Oral cancer screening launched in Hyderabad’s old city

By | Published: 3:24 pm

Hyderabad: City-based NGO Helping Hand Foundation has launched a randomised population-based screening programme for oral cancer in the old city here.

To ensure that people do not stay away due to the stigma attached with tobacco chewing habits, the grass-root level oral cancer screening programme is being run under the banner of ‘Free Dental Screening’.

For many in the old city, fasting entails abstinence from consuming paan and gutkha and hence it is easy to screen such cases, secondly many individuals are spiritually oriented in the holy month of Ramzan and counselling can motivate them to give up chewing pan or gutkha, the organizers said.

So far, two screening sessions have been conducted in this month, with 85 adults being screened in two sessions. These included 13 women and 72 men aged between 20 and 48 years.

From the random sample screened, seven men all aged below 30 years were found to be having Leucoplakia (white patches on the cheek) and Oral sub mucosal fibrosis (restricted opening of the mouth), both of which are pre-malignancy disorders (PMD) that can potentially lead to malignant form of oral cancer.

“Our programme, which is the first of its kind, is an important step towards mitigating the risk of developing full blown oral malignancies, many of which are diagnosed in stage 2 and 3 and by this time the hope of full cure is drastically reduced and sufferings of the patient and his family are beyond comprehension,” said Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hand Foundation.

