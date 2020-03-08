Orders for spouse transfers soon: KCR

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed the Ministers concerned to issue blanket orders and take up spouse transfers in all departments within the next couple of months. He pointed out that if the government employee couples work in the same place, the productivity will be better as the entire family will reside in one place. He also wanted the government employees not to have any doubts over pay revision following extension of tenure of Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

Responding to a request from Teachers Constituency MLC K Janardhan Reddy in the Legislative Council here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said the tenure of Pay Revision Commission was extended to resolve issues pertaining to service rules and records of all departments. “Each service record runs to hundreds of pages. We want to simplify them and ensure that promotions and other service benefits are done automatically. Retirement packages should be kept ready and should be released automatically. Even compensatory appointments should be done in a simplified manner as we should not keep the families waiting for a job when they lost their family member,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister proposed to increase the rank of the Assembly Secretary to the rank of the Chief Secretary to ensure that all departmental information can be at his command. He urged the MLCs to pass the proposal in the Council in a smooth manner. He assured that pay revision for government employees will be done shortly, but pointed out that through the State revenues were not up to expectations, the State government was making efforts to give a reasonable hike.

Following a request from AIMIM MLC Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri to shift the Legislative Council into the Old Assembly Hall, Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao asked Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy to examine the proposal in consultation with the experts. He stated that the State government had no objection to shift the Council into the Old Assembly Hall, if all its members agreed.

Further, the Chief Minister explained that though the State government wants to build an integrated Legislative and Secretariat Complex at Bison Polo Grounds, the Union government was not responding to its requests. He pointed out that the then Union Defence Minister late Arun Jaitley wrote a letter to him stating that the Defence Ministry in-principle agrees to hand over the land, but the successive Defence Minister have been evading a response on the issue.

“We do not want to create unnecessary issue out of it due to immense respect for the armed forces. Otherwise, the Union government or Defence Ministry has no legal right over the land as there were no land transfer records,” he said and added that the State government will continue to make efforts in this regard.

Graduates Constituency MLC T Jeevan Reddy stated that the Supreme Court had allowed the Maharashtra government to increase reservations for Scheduled Tribes, despite the total reservations surpassing the 50 per cent limit. He urged the State government to follow the footsteps of Maharashtra to hike reservations for STs in the State. Appreciating his suggestion, the Chief Minister assured to obtain legal opinion and proceed further in this regard to implement an increased reservation for STs. He also promised to revive subsidised crop loans to farmers through Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS).

Further, Chandrashekhar Rao asked Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali to submit a report to the Cabinet for examination of petitions of prisoners and release them from prisons as a special remission on the occassion of 150th birth centenary of Mahatma Gandhi in October this year. He also promised to conduct Teachers Eligibility Test shortly in the State.

In response to requests from BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao, the Chief Minister stated that process for appointment of vice-chancellors was underway, while necessary staff will be recruited shortly. He suggested for meaningful discussion on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Registry.

