Ordinance can be challenged only if it violates fundamental rights: Panel

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijayasen Reddy, on Friday observed an ordinance can be challenged only when it violates the fundamental rights. The panel was dealing with a public interest litigation filed by G Raman Goud. He questioned the ordinance of the State government making special provision for deferment of any payment in part to any person, institution, employer or pensioner in the event of a disaster and public health management in the State. He contended that the Governor cannot promulgate an ordinance on a law enacted by the Disaster Management Act. The Chief Justice said, “When the interest of public at large is concerned the rights can be compromised”. Senior counsel, Satyam Reddy, representing the petitioner contended that only when a financial emergency was invoked, the state has the power to defer the payments or pensions. He complained that the said ordinance in the present context was unconstitutional. The panel issued notice to the government to respond and adjourned the case by three weeks.

Facilities to migrants

The same panel voiced concern on the basic facilities being given to migrant labourers. The panel was dealing with a public interest writ petition pertaining to the transit of migrant workers from the State. It directed the Railways to verify the feasibility of attaching a limited number of coaches for the 180 migrant workers at Secunderabad Railway Station. It pointed out that people were more important than revenue. It suggested to the government to explore the possibility of transporting migrants through TSRTC buses. The panel also directed the authorities to install e-toilets for migrant workers. Advocate Vasuda Nagaraj informed the court that the migrant labourers belonging to Bihar and West Bengal were unable to afford their travel expenses. The panel adjourned the case to Monday for the response of the Railways and the government.

Police chief submits report

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar informed the same panel that Sheelam Rangaiah had committed suicide at Manthani Police Station. The panel was dealing with a letter addressed to it by advocate PV Nagamani. She complained that Rangaiah was illegally detained by the police and for four days was harassed both mentally and physically. She complained that due to the unbearable beatings, Rangaiah died in the lock-up. The panel had directed the Commissioner to personally investigate the matter. As per the report filed by the Commissioner, Rangaiah committed suicide and the postmortem report confirmed the same. He informed the court that the autopsy video was also preserved. Nagamani contended that the report was false and contradictory to the information acquired by her under the RTI Act from the hospital. The panel pointed out that the autopsy report was confidential and asked her to peruse the report, which will be available at the judicial registrar, and file counter on the same. The case was adjourned to June 23.

Relief for Junior Civil Judge aspirants

The same panel granted interim relief to aspirants to the post of Junior Civil Judges. It was dealing with a writ petition filed by G Pritam and B Bharathi. They questioned the age limit being on the 1st day of July of the year in which the notification was issued for selection to the post as discriminatory. The panel, however, made it clear that the petitioners’ qualification shall be subject to the final order of the present writ petition.

‘Family court right forum for child’s custody case’

The same panel opined that the family court was the appropriate forum in the matters of children custody. It faulted the petitioner for approaching the court through a habeas corpus petition for the custody of the child. Petitioner Umera Begum complained that her children aged 6 years and 7 years were forcefully taken away from her by her husband. As the children were above 5 years, the court suggested the petitioner to approach family court and dismissed the case.

