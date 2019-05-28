Organ donation, A great way to be remembered

By | Published: 12:37 am 1:21 am

Hyderabad: In the last few years, awareness on the importance of donating organs has improved considerably, resulting in a rise in the number of organ donations in Hyderabad. While the organ donation numbers are rising, the demand, however, continues to outstrip the supply.

At present, the number of patients who have registered with State-run organ donation programme Jeevandan is 6,539 patients out of which 3,490 persons are in desperate need for a donor kidney while the remaining 2,921 patients need a liver to survive.

Contrastingly, since 2013 when Jeevandan was launched, the health authorities here have managed to raise 1,042 donor kidneys and 612 liver donations. During the same time, authorities also managed to collect 91 donor hearts.

At the national level, an estimated 2 lakh patients every year suffer from renal failure while the number of kidney transplants taken up in a year in India is 6,000.

According to Director General of Health Sciences, an estimated 2 lakh patients die of liver failure or liver cancer every year in India out of which anywhere between 10 per cent and 15 per cent of patients can be saved, which translates to about 25,000 to 30,000 liver transplants needed in the country. However, the number of liver transplant surgeries in the country is around 1,500.

Similarly about 50,000 persons suffer from heart failures annually but only about 10 to 15 heart transplants are performed every year in India. In case of cornea, about 25,000 transplants are done every year against a requirement of 1 lakh.

State experience on organ donation

After the initial trickle, the organ donations in Telangana have improved since 2013. In fact, in terms of number of organ donations, Telangana along with Tamil Nadu is top performing State in the country.

“We have been working with various government departments to spread awareness on the importance of organ donation. Recently, we launched an initiative to make police personnel aware about organ donation, because they are the first responders in accident cases,” says in-charge, Jeevandan, Dr G Swarna Latha.

National level organ sharing network

Brain dead declarations take place across many healthcare establishments in the country.

However, so far, there is no mechanism to enable seamless sharing of information on availability of organs, networking of all the transplant centres across India and a fool-proof logistics system to transport the donor organs from one State to another.

Quite recently, to enable sharing of donor organs between States, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had launched National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) under which a ‘National Human Organ and Tissue Removal and storage Network’ was set-up.

However, the network is presently active only in New Delhi and is yet to be expanded throughout the country.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.