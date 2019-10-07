Organic cotton farmers from Telangana get luxury boost

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Providing space to organic cotton farmers from Telangana and surrounding regions is a Bengaluru-based startup Amouve. The brainchild of Ami Sata, the company was born out of love for sustainability and the need to provide a sumptuous organic bed and bath by cutting out middlemen. The cotton used to make the bedsheets, pillow covers, cushion covers, comforters and quilts is sourced from about 500 farmers, who are part of a cooperative.

“The cotton from the organic farms here goes to the factory and is weaved into soft linen that gets softer with each wash. Our partners are GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) and Fair Trade certified and maintain authenticity all through. Through our company we are providing eco-friendly bedding option to consumers and also helping organic farmers become sustainable and profitable,” said Sata, founder of Amouve that recently stepped into offline retail and showcasing its products in by partnering with Danube Home in Hyderabad.

According to Sata, the company will continue to work with farmers in Telangana and surrounding region. The company sells only single-ply 300 thread count sheets and its towels are super soft in 700 grams per square metre, crafted with a low-twist proprietary weave. The idea of Amouve came when Sata visited Sweden and found that the sheets used in a hotel where organic and the raw material was traced back to India. “We wanted to challenge the convention and trace the cotton back to the farm and re-engineer it from the ground up,” she informs.

On the need for organic bed linen, the founder says that most of the linen available in the market is plastic packed with no information on what the material is and conventional cotton uses plethora of pesticides which is not good for the skin and health of the user. “On the other hand, polyester fabric releases plastic microfibres into waterways and these persist indefinitely, contaminating lakes and oceans, getting ingested by animals, and indirectly by humans. Thus, to reduce an environmental impact of fabrics, sustainable fabrics are the way forward,” she tells.

Amouve plans to be present in five more stores in the next one year and targets to achieve a year-on-year growth of 25 per cent.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter