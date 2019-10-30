Organic farming: A step in the right direction

By | Published: 12:17 am

Wanaparthy: It was the beginning of Karthika Maasa on Tuesday and Kavitha, along with her father-in-law Pothu Papanna, cleared weeds in a half acre land, where she has been cultivated organic vegetables. Though unseasonal rains damaged tomato and brinjal crops, she has been able to harvest other vegetables like bottle gourd, bitter gourd, beans, ridge gourd, cluster beans, broad beans and green chillies, which she has been selling in her village and Wanaparthy market.

Thanks to the natural farming push given by Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) across the State some six months ago, many women farmers, registered with self-help groups, have taken to organic farming to improve the health of the rural populace.

Before the start of kharif, a mandal was selected in every district and a few villages were selected in those mandals for organic farming. Two women self-help group members were selected from each village.

In Chityala village of Wanaparthy mandal, Kavitha and Chandramma were lucky to be selected for the initiative. Across the mandal, Chityala, Marrikunta and Kasimkunta villages were selected for the initiative and six women farmers were made beneficiaries. These women were given training in Hyderabad by SERP, where they were taught vegetable farming the natural way.

After the training, each beneficiary was given Rs 1 lakh as input financial assistance by SERP as an interest-free SHG loan, with which they bought sprinklers, seeds, organic manure and used the remaining money for engaging farm labourers. The beneficiaries could repay these loans by paying the principal amount of Rs 4,000 per month, for 24 months.

“The objective of the effort was to improve the health of our villagers by selling and feeding them organic vegetables, at the same time to give us an opportunity to make good use of the SHG loan,” Kavitha told Telangana Today, while plucking out weeds in her vegetable garden.

She has been selling her produce not only in the markets, but also in government events like awareness programmes held at function halls, where government officials and educated class take part.

“The problem I have been encountering is that our villagers go to weekly market in Wanaparthy and see that vegetables sold there are cheaper than ours. They question me on why my produce is costlier. There is little awareness among them about the benefits of eating organic vegetables. Therefore I’m selling my vegetables at lesser prices,” she said.

Pothu Papanna, a senior citizen who has grown several varieties of millets during his lifetime, is the biggest critic of Kavitha’s natural farming. He feels that growing vegetables naturally without using fertilizers and pesticides can never be profitable. He feels that natural farming is labour-intensive, as lot of money needs to be invested in hiring labourers for weeding.

“If we get sick, we need to go to a doctor. If we use whatever we want to, then we won’t recover. Same thing applies to our crops,” he said, while removing weeds from the field.

However, Kavitha knows that not every season is a bad season and that only through experience she could learn and improve upon herself.

Ramu, Community Coordinator of Wanaparthy Mandal Mahila Samakhya, SERP, while agreeing that marketing the organic vegetables was an issue which was brought to the notice of the District Collector, told Telangana Today that steps were being taken to link them to the marketing channels of some progressive farmers’ networks in the districts, so that these women could get better rate.

When asked what more was in store for this initiative, Ramu said that this was just the beginning and that the next time the limit for extent of land would be increased to 1 acre and once the principal amount of the loans are repaid, loans amount would be increased as well and would be given to more women who have not had the opportunity to explore natural vegetable farming yet.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.