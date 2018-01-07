Organic platter for a healthy living

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Being associated with a fertilizer company, Rajashekar Seelam got first-hand knowledge on farm inputs, distribution and supply chain management and, importantly, an understanding about why income level of farmers did not rise on expected lines.

Due to small land holdings, deploying new technology became difficult and this could not lead to enhanced productivity. With other conditions remaining constant, shifting to organic farming seemed an option to fetch better prices.

Thus was born Sresta Natural Bio Products, marking Seelam’s entry into into the world of organics in 2004. Sresta makes products under the brand 24 Mantra Organic. In the last 17 years, it has brought together more than 45,000 farmers who gave up chemical inputs in favour of natural farm inputs to boost productivity. About 2.25 lakh acre is now under company’s supervision, growing more than 90 crops across 17 States. The model involves partnering with local NGOs, mobilising farmers and training them in organic agriculture. About 200 company employees oversee farming operations.

“In the next four years or so, we want the contract farming area to go up to 10 lakh acre with a corresponding increase in the number of farmers under our net and the quantities handled,” says N Balasubramanian, its chief executive officer.

In Telangana, it is focused on millets like maize and pulses (moong dal). In Andhra Pradesh, it already has about 10,000 acre for organic paddy cultivation. It also does some chilli.

The company, Bala said, is working on enhancing income for farmers, improving environment and providing healthier food options to end-users. “We pay about 20 per cent premium to farmers enlisted with us. Once we sign the contract with farmers, the soil conversion (weaning the chemical usage) takes about three to four years. This cost is borne by the company. We also get the certification done by an accredited agency,” says Bala.

Typically, the output is between 600 kg and a tonne per acre fetching an income of Rs 70,000-1,00,000 for farmers.

By shifting to organic farming, famers save on the chemical input costs. Sresta is now encouraging progressive farmers to support small farmers with seed, he says. In many cases, the total land holding is less than five acre, making it difficult for farmers to live on farm incomes alone, he says.

“The preference for organic food is on the rise, mainly on health concerns and changing lifestyles. Even as multiple players are present, they will help in building an ecosystem that will promote organic farming. Customers will benefit from competition,” says Bala, who served as sales director for Tropicana beverages, a new brand by PepsiCo then. Among others, he has also worked with the fruit and vegetable project with National Dairy Development Board to set up company-owned outlets at a time when modern retail concepts did not exist.

The domestic organic food market is expected to touch $1.3 billion (about Rs 8,300 crore) by 2020.

Sresta now has 25 processing facilities and over 200 products including grocery (rice, dals, flours and spices), juices, cereals, cookies, snacks, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products and baked snacks. “Wheat, tur dal and rice are the top sellers,” he says.

The products are sold in retail outlets under its flagship brand 24 Mantra Organic in about 10,000 outlets in 150 cities. It has 12 own stores and plans to take that number to 25 in a year. It exports to 20 overseas markets. 24 Mantra products are also sold through 800-plus Indian grocery stores in the US. The products are retailed in Canada, Europe, Middle East, Mauritius, Singapore as well. Domestic sales account for about 60% of the sales while the remaining comes from exports. The products are also available online through Bigbasket and Amazon. Sresta’s farms, products and facilities are certified for EU, USDA NOP & Indian NPOP standards, he says.

“Organic food does not cost much. A family spending about Rs 4,000 a month on groceries will spend an additional 25-30% on healthier food options. The shelf-life is nearly the same but sans any preservatives,” says Bala, adding that with exhaustive documentation processes in place, the source of organic food products could be traced up to the level of a group, which has 50 farmers. The company works with research institutions and culinary experts to create new products, he says.