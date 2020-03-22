Organisations call to obeserve ‘Janata Curfew’ in Telangana

By | Published: 12:02 am 9:17 pm

Karimnagar: Self imposed ‘Janata Curfew’ proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeing good response from the people. Various organisations, including caste, religious, youth, business and other communities, are asking its members to take part in the curfew by staying at their houses for 14 hours on Sunday.

These associations are posting messages in their WhatsApp groups requesting its members to observe the curfew for the safety of the country. In the wake of rapid spread of coronavirus in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ for 14 hours from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday.

The main idea of the curfew is that the virus would survive for only 12 hours. It is possible to track the virus if the people are confined to their houses and avoid outside interactions for 14 hours.

Peddapalli based merchants’ association posted a message in their WhatsApp group asking its members to take part in the curfew by closing their shops on Sunday. They, in the message, also requested the business community to come forward to distribute masks to people at free of cost taking into account the shortage of masks. They also requested medical shop owners to make available adequate masks and sell them at low price.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Illendula Krishnamurthy, district president, Peddapalli Kirana Varthaka Sangham, said that it was the responsibility of every citizen of the country to join hands with the government in the war against coronavirus. As a responsible community, they have decided to take part in the ‘Janta Curfew’ by voluntarily closing their shops on Sunday. When asked about the distribution of masks, he said they would initially distribute masks to all shops owners, workers and customers.

