Organisations come forward for meat distribution in Hyderabad for Bakrid

Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: For those who are reluctant to step out to buy, sacrifice or distribute sheep on Eid-ul-Adha due to the Covid-19 pandemic, help is around this time. Several social organisations and individuals are making arrangements for sacrificing sheep or cattle and for distribution of the sacrificial meat as well.

“People are really scared of venturing out to buy the animal from the market. So, we are providing the sheep, sacrificing the animal and later delivering the meat to customers. If they want, we will handover the entire meat to poor families,” said Hussam Zuhaib of Malakpet who is among those pioneering the concept in the city this year. He added that the people need to book in advance so as to make necessary arrangements.

The Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia had earlier issued a fatwa stating that if people were finding it difficult to get the sacrificial animal, they could donate the amount to the poor people. However, many people in the community intend to sacrifice animals on Bakrid and donate the entire meat to the poor. At the same time, they do not want to go out to buy sheep or sacrifice it at their houses.

“Here, social organisations are coming handy. They take payment and undertake the task of sacrificing the animal and distributing the meat,” said Mohd Maqdoom of We Together Foundation.

“There is cut-throat competition amongst the service providers as most individuals are youngsters who trade in sheep and cattle every year. However, with Covid-19 pandemic, they are anticipating low sales and hence are now taking up additional jobs of arranging for sacrifice and distribution. Certainly, people will get the service at cheaper prices,” said Syed Ehtesham, a social worker from Bahadurpura.

The service providers have already started circulating their advertisements on social media platforms to attract more people. “It is the best available option in the Covid-19 crisis. Instead of moving around in the crowded market, the people can opt for such service providers in the interest of the society,” Mohd Sameer, a businessman from Saidabad said.

Get tested for Covid: Owaisi to butcher community

Hyderabad: Around 50 members of the butcher community were tested for Covid-19 at the Government Nizamia Tibbi Hospital at Charminar on Tuesday.

“In view of Eid-ul-Adha festival, we counselled the members of the butcher community and facilitated their RT PCR test at the hospital. Their services will be utilised during the Bakrid festival on a large scale and also many people visit the shops for purchasing meat regularly. So the test was necessary for them,” AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said.

He appealed to the butcher community members to come forward and take the Covid-19 test at local centers. “It will help save your life and keep your family members safe,” Owaisi said. Next in the line will be local hawkers, auto drivers, cab drivers and staff from tiffin centres, he said.

