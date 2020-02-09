Organs of brain dead man donated in Telangana

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Hyderabad: Family members of a 55-year-old private employee from Adilabad district who was declared brain dead have agreed to donate the organs of the deceased under the State-run Jeevandan organ donation programme.

On February 2, Ashok Gowkar, while returning home on a two-wheeler, was hit by an unidentified four-wheeler near Adilabad bus station. He was admitted to a local government hospital and later shifted to Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad, where he was kept under intensive care and ventilator support for 53 hours. At around 11.26 am on February 3, with Ashok Gowkar not responding to any treatment protocols, the doctors declared him brain dead due to severe head injury.

The organ donation counsellors from Jeevandan and Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, took up grief counselling. Family members, including wife Surekha Gowkar, gave consent to donate the organs of the deceased.

The hospital surgeons retrieved two kidneys, two corneas and liver, and based on the guidelines of the organ donation committee, distributed the donor organs to various transplant centres in Hyderabad.

