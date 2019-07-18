Organs of realtor donated in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: Relatives of a 56-year-old realtor B Siva Rama Raju, who was declared as brain dead by doctors, donated the organs of the deceased under State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On July 12, Raju was returning home at KPHB Colony on his two-wheeler when he was hit by an autorickshaw and received grievous head injuries. He was first taken to a local hospital and later shifted to KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad.

After five-days of intensive treatment, the neuro physicians of the hospital declared Siva Ram Raju as brain dead on July 16.

The Jeevandan and hospital authorities grief counselled the family members who gave consent to donate the organs. Raju was survived by wife, who is a homemaker, a daughter and son, who are working in US.

The surgeons retrieved liver and allocated to needy patients based on the guidelines framed by the Jeevandan.

