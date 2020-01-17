Orient Electric plans unit in south 

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified $2.4 billion CK Birla Group, is planning to add manufacturing capacity for fans. The company that operates two fan manufacturing units in the country one each at Kolkata (West Bengal) and Faridabad (Haryana) is planning to set up a green-field unit in south to meet its market demand in the region.

Sharing the company’s plans, Atul Jain, executive vice president, Orient Electric Limited told Telangana Today, “We have two units for fans and three units for lighting, switchgear and other products. We are planning to expand capacity for fans in the near future. We are yet to zero in on the location but we are exploring a suitable site in south.”

“Our existing fan manufacturing units give us a combined capacity of 10-11 million units a year with an installed capacity to make 12 million units annually. So each of our Kolkata and Faridabad plants have a capacity to make 5-6 million units a year. Even the proposed green-field unit will be a world-class facility with 5-6 million unit capacity. The manufacturing plant will cater to both domestic (pan-India) and export markets. We are exploring Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for this new unit,” Jain informed.

The proposed manufacturing unit will also have a research and development facility either within the unit or near the unit. Orient will make a decision on the location in the next six months after evaluating the strengths of each prospective site.

The consumer electrical products company has manufacturing capabilities and presence spanning over 40 countries, offering a diverse selection of consumer electrical solutions including electric fans, home appliances, lighting and switchgear. In the domestic market, it has created a distribution network of over 4,000 dealers, 1.15 lakh retail outlets and a service network covering over 450 cities.

The company clocked a turnover of Rs 1,864 crore last fiscal, growing at a rate of 17 per cent. In the first half of the current fiscal, the company has reported a 20 per cent growth rate. Hyderabad as a market contributes about 7-8 of the national sales for the company and is growing steadily.

New range

Meanwhile, the company has launched its new Eleganza series of air circulating luxury chandeliers in Hyderabad on Thursday, marking its national launch. The company is targeting to not only grow this category exponentially, but also build a dominant share in the next two years. The company currently outsources the products in this series through an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) outside of India, Jain said.

Orient Eleganza combines an air circulator with a chandelier in one single fixture. The collection comprises three air circulating chandeliers namely Eleganza-01, 02 & 03 in different sizes, styles and colours to suit different decor settings. The chandeliers feature retractable Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) blades and three-colour LED lights to match mood or room decor.

One can control the lighting and extend or conceal the blades as per requirement using the remote control. Pricing for the Orient Eleganza series of air circulating luxury chandeliers starts at Rs 17,500.

“Looking at the market potential and demand, Orient sees the possibility of making these products in India on its own, in future,” added Jain.

