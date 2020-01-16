Orient rolls out Eleganza series of luxury chandeliers

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: Orient Electric Limited, part of CK Birla Group, has launched its new Eleganza series of air circulating luxury chandeliers with three mood lighting modes, a press release said. The Orient Eleganza series range includes three distinctly featured circulating luxury chandeliers. With this launch, the company is not only targeting exponential growth in this category, but also building a dominant share in the next two years.

“With rising aspirations and affluence driving consumer spending in India, there is ever increasing demand for world-class luxury products and services that offer unique experiences. Demand for luxury products and services are no longer confined to tier-I cities but is equally prevalent in tier-2 and tier 3 cities in India,” said Atul Jain, executive vice president of Orient Electric Limited.

Orient Eleganza series, which comprises three circulating chandeliers in different sizes, styles and colours, combines comfort of an air circulator with a chandelier in one single fixture. Some of the features include ABS blades and 3 colour LED lights to match room décor. One can adjust the lighting and extend or conceal the blades as per requirement through a remote control

