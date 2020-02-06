Orientation Programme for new municipal chiefs held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Finance Commission organised Orientation Programme for newly elected chairpersons of Municipal Corporations at the Institution of Engineers (India) here on Thursday. About 120 newly elected Chairpersons attended the programme which was aimed at enlightening the newly elected chairpersons about their role in discharging their duties more effectively.

G Rajesham Goud, chairman, Telangana State Finance Commission, M Chennaiah, member, N Satyanarayana, Commissioner and Director Municipal Administration (CDMA), Pankaja, Assistant Director, CDMA and G Rameshwar Rao, chairman, IEI,TSC spoke on this occasion.

Rajesham Goud explained in detail about the role of Municipal chairperson in discharging their duties more effectively. Besides other important issues such as – devolution of funds, clean and green, he emphasised on drinking water.

N Satyanarayana urged the newly elected Municipal chairpersons to work hard and realise the ambitions and aspirations of the people at large. He explained in detail about the pains taken by the Chief Minister and Municipal Minister in formulating the guidelines in Municipal Administration.

