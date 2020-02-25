Orientation programme on TDR Bank Application

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is conducting one-day orientation programme on online TDR Bank Application for builders, architects, engineers, surveyors at Panwar Hall, GHMC office from 11 am onwards on Tuesday.

GHMC has developed online TDR Bank application (http://tdr.ghmc.telangana.gov.in:8080/), which was formally launched by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday, February 6.

The Online TDR Bank Application has several features like Issue, Utilize and Sale of TDR Certificates and contains the dynamic data of extent of available TDR Certificates. Interested persons can attend the program and get acquainted with the Online TDR Bank application, said a press release.

