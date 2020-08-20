Orphanage rape case: Panel misses deadline

By | Published: 11:16 pm 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: The high-powered committee constituted to probe the circumstances that resulted in the death of a 14-year-old rape victim of an orphanage in Ameenpur missed the August 20 deadline to submit its report to the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) due to a delay in getting the victim’s autopsy report and opinion from forensic science experts.

Headed by State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member B Aparna, the committee that was constituted on August 12, was asked to submit its report on August 20. It was instructed to conduct a detailed probe and furnish specific findings and recommendations regarding the allegations and also the cause of the girl’s death.

The committee has already interacted with relatives of the victim. However, with a delay in getting the autopsy report and opinion of forensic science experts, the committee could submit the report on Thursday.

“We have communicated the same to the government and sought some more time to complete the probe and submit a report. The response is awaited,” one of the members said, adding that once they get the required reports from the police, they would complete the probe and submit the report.

