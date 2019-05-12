Orphans have a day out at star hotel on Mother’s Day in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: For these young girls from orphanage, Mother’s Day turned out to be a star experience.

As part of its silver jubilee celebrations, Lodge Keys No 297, a primary unit of Global Organisation Freemasons, associated with Hotel IBIS at Madhapur, to take 20 orphan girls, all under the age of 15, for a treat at a star hotel. The theme of the programme was ‘Be the Reason Someone Smiles’.

The girls from Cherish Home from Kismathpur, Rajendranagar, were brought to the hotel in luxury cars. Along with IBIS reception team, spouses of Freemasons became mothers for these girls and extended them traditional welcome besides treating them with a welcome drink, sweet lassi, veg burgers, creamy pasta and pineapple cake. The girls, later, were taken on a tour of the hotel. An entertainment programme and a magic show were also performed to entertain them.

Rubin Cherian, General Manager, IBIS Hyderabad, Masonic dignitaries, including Assistant Regional Grand Masters, Regional Grand Lodge of Southern India Praful K Sahgal, S Janaradhan, John Zacharia and G Ashok were present.