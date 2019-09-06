ORR catalyst for Hyderabad’s development

By | Published: 12:05 am 1:00 am

Hyderabad: The 158-km Outer Ring Road (ORR) is not just a transport infrastructure project. In fact, it is serving as a catalyst for development of Hyderabad by aiding the expansion of the city beyond what was once considered and confined geographically as Hyderabad city.

After stirring up existing office market in Hitec City and creating a new office market in Gachibowli, the ORR Phase I had recharged the housing market in Kondapur.

The ORR had been a crucial factor in the mushrooming of new suburban locations and the transformation of many existing ones into new hubs for residential and industrial growth. Circumventing the city, ORR has triggered residential development in many areas all along the expressway.

Ever since the 8-lane expressway came into existence, it has eased connectivity of suburban areas to the international airport at Shamshabad and other parts of the city. It connects the biotech hub – Genome Valley on the East of Hyderabad with the airport, besides it has also eased connectivity of many emerging IT hubs and manufacturing hubs, including Ghatkesar and Adibhatla with the airport.

According to JLL’s ‘Hyderabad – A Global City in the Making’ report released in July, ORR has consistently contributed to the appreciation of property prices from their inception. It has improved connectivity of the international airport with different parts of city and boosted the development of manufacturing parks, business parks, residential plots and apartments in and around Shamshabad, the report says, adding that the ORR had spurred real estate activity in many areas.

Among these, Adibhatla, Ibrahimpatnam, Pedda Amberpet, Patancheru, Ghatkesar, Gundlapochampally and Kompally are a few locations, which are reaping rich dividends since its launch.

Adibhatla had emerged as a new IT and manufacturing hub as it gets seamless connectivity to the airport through ORR. Perhaps these are among the factors, which made leading companies like TCS, Tata Aero Defence and other defence manufacturing industries set up their units in the area. It had also blossomed into a suburban residential precinct with many gated communities under construction.

Ibrahimpatnam, which was earlier an education hub is slowly developing into a residential suburb due to its connectivity with the ORR. Many residential layouts and housing projects are coming up in and around the neighbourhood like Bonguloor and Nadergul.

Like the above two areas, Pedda Amberpet is also witnessing a beehive of real estate activity as ORR has offered access to new lands for residential projects. Land prices are also escalating along the National Highway 65. In North Hyderabad, Gundlapochampally and Kompally had emerged as sururban residential hubs due to the development of ORR. These areas are replete with malls, multiplexes, hospitals, recreation facilities, schools and colleges.

Like Madhapur, Gachibowli and Hitec City in the West zone of the city, Ghatkesar has now evolved into hub for large IT campuses like Infosys and Raheja Mindspace, besides many housing projects. Due to its proximity to ORR, Ghatkesar is now considered as the city’s “East IT Corridor”.

The major industrial hub of Patancheru is also attracting many residential developments, especially through plotted developments and independent villas. Again, ORR had been the major draw here.

