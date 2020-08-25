Osaka rallies to reach third round of ‘Cincy in New York’

By | Published: 3:00 pm

New York, Aug 24, 2020 (AFP) – Fourth-seeded Naomi Osaka of Japan battled back to beat Karolina Muchova 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-2 on Monday and reach the third round of the Western & Southern Open.

Osaka, ranked 10th in the world, was playing her first match since the WTA resumed after a coronavirus hiatus.

The tournament was moved this year from Cincinnati to the National Tennis Center in New York to allow players to enter the same quarantine bubble that will be in effect for the US Open starting on August 31.

Osaka will face another tough challenge in the third round against 16th-seeded Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, who beat American Bernarda Pera 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-3 on Monday after downing seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in the first round.