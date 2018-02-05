Oscar Nominated set to win Delhi feature

By Author   |   Racing Correspondent   |   Published: 5th Feb 2018   11:45 pm Updated: 5th Feb 2018   8:43 pm

New Delhi: Rajinder-trained Oscar Nominated looks set to win the Sohna Stud Million 1200 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

Selections:
1. Atomic Power 1, Miss Hiegl 2, Suraagna 3
2. Miss Duncan 1, Bee Princess 2, Whizz 3
3. Flemenco 1, Angel Princess 2, Noble One 3
4. Mister Best 1, Lovely Boy 2, Master Jefferson 3
5. Oscar Nominated 1, Organic 2, Vazra 3
6. Miss Universe 1, Charmo Glory 2, Jhilmil 3
7. Money Plant 1, Great Artist 2,Roopmantra 3
Day’s Best: Oscar Nominated
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7
Treble: 5, 6 & 7


