Oscars 2022 will go down history for its many firsts and inclusivity

Hyderabad: After years of facing flak for lack of diversity in both nominations and wins (remember the viral hashtag #OscarsSoWhite in 2015 or the 2017 massive goof-up of Best Picture win of Moonlight), the Academy decided to shake things up.

This year’s ceremony, which was nothing short of dramatic, recognised people of colour, the LGBTQ+ community and people from marginalised community, making it the most diverse ceremony in the Oscar’s long history.

First hearing-impaired man to win an Oscar

American Troy Kotsur made history as the first man with hearing impairment to win the Best Actor award for the film ‘CODA’. His win comes 35 years after his ‘CODA’ co-star Marlee Matlin became the first hearing-impaired actor ever to win an Oscar, for ‘Children of a Lesser God’. ‘CODA’, written and directed by Sian Heder, stars Emilia Jones as CODA (child of deaf adults), the only hearing member of a deaf family, who tries to help her family’s struggling fishing business and her own life aspirations.

Three female hosts for the show

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes took the stage after three years of host-less Oscar ceremonies. The comedians worked together to address controversies like the gender pay gap and various nomination snubs.

Adriana makes history twice

The actor who took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for ‘West Side Story’ became the first openly gay woman of colour to do so. DeBose bagged all major precursor awards in the same category — Golden Globe, SAG Award, and BAFTA.

All-Black production team

Oscars 2022 was produced by an all-Black team led by Will Packer, the Hollywood producer behind films like ‘Girls Trip’ and ‘Think Like a Man’.

Double milestone for Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed became the first Muslim and first person of Asian descent to win an Oscar in the live-action short category for ‘The Long Goodbye’.

EGOT status for Billie

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell won their first Oscar for Best Original Song for ‘No Time To Die’. The 20-year-old singer has won many Grammys and an Oscar now; she just needs to win an Emmy and a Tony.

First woman rapper to perform

Megan Thee Stallion became the first female rapper to ever perform at the Oscars. She sang a special verse written for the occasion.

Lata, Dilip left out in tribute

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar and cinema veteran Dilip Kumar were not included in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the 94th

Academy Awards. The absence was a glaring one, especially after the BAFTAs honoured the duo earlier this month.

Third female director to win

‘The Power of the Dog’ director Jane Campion joins Chloe Zhao and Katherine Bigelow who have taken the Oscar for Best Director.

BTS at Oscars

The South Korean septet surprised their fans when they appeared to talk about their favorite film musical. Titled ‘Favorite Film Musical with BTS’, the 30 seconds-long segment was pre-recorded.

