OSD reviews Haritha Haram progress in Wanaparthy

Published: 8:19 pm

Wanaparthy: Priyanka Varghese, Officer on Special duty to the Chief Minister for Telanganaku Haritha Haram, during her visit to Wanaparthy district on Saturday said that 311 hectares of forest area adjacent to Wanaparthy town would be developed as an ‘Eco Park’ soon. At a review meeting with district officials at the Collectorate, she asked them to plant 4,000 saplings each this year and said Haritha Haram was a collective responsibility for the welfare of future generations.

Keeping in view high demand for fruit-bearing trees as communicated to her by District Collector Sweta Mohanty, she asked the horticultural department officials to raise such plants. She also asked the officials concerned to prepare summer contingency plans to protect the plants and asked the DRDO officials to complete bag-filling and stump-filling by February 15.

Collector Sweta Mohanty informed the OSD that there was 68 per cent survival rate for saplings planted as part of Haritha Haram in the district and said 13 gram panchayats in the district had achieved 100 per cent plantation (40,000 saplings). She also said that in 2018, the administration has set a target to plant 81.3 lakh saplings.

During her tour, Priyanka Varghese inspected avenue plantation on NH-44 from Palem to Pebbair and also visited nurseries in Palem, Gummadam, Kistagiri, Pebbair and Wanaparthy. As the stock of saplings was too low in the nurseries, she has asked the concerned officials to speed-up the programme. She appealed to the people and people’s representatives of Wanaparthy district to participate in Telanganaku Haritha Haram whole-heartedly.