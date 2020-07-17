Osmania General Hospital in dire need of revamp

By | Published: 12:43 am 1:25 am

Hyderabad: A walk through the corridors of the nearly 100-year-old Osmania General Hospital is enough to get to know the problems plaguing one of the biggest healthcare facilities in the State. Right from the run-down condition of the old building, designed by British architect Vincent Jerome Esch and Nawab Khan Bahadur Mirza Akbar Baig, to the clogged drainage and packed wards, the buildings tell a few sordid tales about the iconic facility which is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Once you step into the old building, you are bombarded with complaints. “Look at the ceiling and you can see plaster peeling off at many places. On several occasions, patients, attendants and healthcare workers here have escaped unhurt just because of pure luck,” points out a nurse in a ward on the first floor. In view of the threat, authorities have shifted wards from the second floor.

“A few wards with around 40 beds are there on the ground and first floor in the old building. Minor repairs are taken up now and then,” informs Mohammed Rafi, the Resident Medical Officer of OGH. The actual bed strength of the hospital is around 1,100 while the hospital administration admits up to 2,000 patients considering the fact that most of them hail from poor families.

At a few places in the compound, one finds trash dumped around. “Attendants and visitors throw away food packets or old clothes in open places on the hospital premises. The sanitation staff does clear it whenever they can,” points out Vamshi, a security guard at the hospital. The hospital authorities have been making efforts to create a facility on the top floor of one of the newer blocks to accommodate patients.

Patients shifted, GHMC teams stationed at hospital

With rainwater entering wards of the OGH twice in less than a week, monsoon emergency teams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation are now stationed on the hospital premises to prevent any repeat of the incident.

“Actually the new roads were laid in the hospital without taking into consideration the water flow route. So due to the heavy downpour, the water flowed towards the old building entrance and made it into the wards towards the Musi River road side,” a GHMC supervisor said.

“Till the early hours of Thursday, the hospital staff and GHMC teams were working and cleared the water. Later, disinfectant was sprayed in the corridors and wards,” OGH RMO Mohammed Rafi said. “The patients were shifted with due care to the wards on the first floor in the morning. Water has been cleared and until the problem is redressed, the ground floor wards will be closed,” he added. The hospital administration has temporarily closed two wards, the MM –II and Endocrinology wards.

