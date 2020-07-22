Osmania Hospital alumni donate safety gear to Gandhi staff

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Hyderabad: The alumni of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) from the 1966 batch have collaborated with Mitta Foundation to donate medical equipment to doctors, nurses, medicos and other healthcare workers at Gandhi Hospital.

Senior doctors from OGH will donate medical equipment worth Rs 5 lakh to the staff of Gandhi Hospital. In the first phase, medical equipment worth Rs 1 lakh including 10 reusable Dupont PPE kits, 20 digital oximeters and two automatic sanitisers were handed over to the junior doctors of Gandhi Hospital.

In the coming weeks, more PPE kits, N95 masks, gloves, digital oximeters, automatic sanitisers and other safety equipment will be provided to all healthcare workers of Gandhi Hospital.

Dr AY Chari and Dr Bharathi of the 1966 batch of OGH along with Vinod Kumar Mitta of Mitta Foundation gave away the first lot of the medical equipment to RMO, Gandhi Hospital, Dr D Seshadri. Deputy Superintendent, Dr Shoban Babu, resident doctor and general secretary, TJUDA, Dr Khizer Hussain Junaidy, resident neurosurgeon, Dr Nagarjuna and others were present.

